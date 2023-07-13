The Erie County Health Department has confirmed a mosquito group collected in Millcreek Township tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The testing was done on July 6 and is the first mosquito group to test positive in Erie County in 2023.

Officials said additional monitoring for mosquitoes will be done in that area. The health department does routine surveillance for mosquitos in the county all summer long.

“We’ve already re-sampled the area. We have used larvicide product to stop immature mosquitoes from maturing into the flying and biting adults. Depending on the next sample or additional positives, we could consider a spraying event for adult mosquito populations,” said Breanna Adams of the Erie County Health Department.

At this time, there have been no reported human cases in Erie County.