Health experts offer tips to stay safe in the heat

A lot of people spent the last few days outside looking to take advantage of the warmer weather.

After a handful of heat-related emergencies treated at UPMC Hamot, local doctors have some tips to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

With temperatures in the mid-upper 80s on Monday, the concern turns to people staying safe in this outdoor heat.

“Typically during these spikes in heat, we want to make sure people are prepared. We want to make sure they’re nice and hydrated, avoiding the peak temperature for the day mostly between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to like 2-4 p.m. Those are peak heat index times.” said Dr. Fred Mirarchi, Medical Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Mirarchi says perspiration is good. When it stops, it’s a big sign of heat stroke.

“One of the cautious things that we get concerned about for heat stroke is your body loses its ability to regulate itself and that’s a danger sign.” Dr. Mirarchi said.

Locals visiting presque Isle all agree that drinking a lot of water is the best way to stay safe in this heat.

“My wife’s a nurse and she doesn’t let me leave the house without lots of water.” said Norm Fromknecht.

“Every morning I make sure to get in 64 ounces of water before I go running. It helps make sure I don’t get dehydrated or getting heat stroke.” said Christian Mattern.

The water intake is critical to replenishing your body’s electrolytes.

“Just going to replenish your fluid losses. People will have their own ideas of how they want to replace your fluid losses but the idea is to replace your fluid losses.” Dr. Mirarchi said.

Dr. Mirarchi says when it’s this hot outside to check on your elderly neighbors, family members and friends who have conditions that they are dressed appropriately and to help them as much as you can.