Health experts weigh in on increasing COVID-19 cases in Erie County

A new milestone has been reached in the COVID-19 pandemic numbers.

Today, Erie County topping the 100 mark for total deaths after adding nine more people to the death toll. The total numbers of deaths stands at 102.

The Erie County Department of Health is also reporting 222 new cases, with a total of 6,275.

It’s a ripple effect that’s a cause for concern.

“Cases go up, hospitalizations go up, so deaths go up and in public health we talk about preventable deaths. Do I think COVID-19 deaths are preventable? I do. That’s always concerning.” said Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Department of Health.

Erie County has reported 222 new cases of COVID-19. There were nine more deaths also reported, raising the total number of Erie County deaths since March to 102.

“My worry is that this is the beginning of another surge that’s going to come in the next week from people traveling to family and getting exposed while having their Thanksgiving meal.” said Dr. Howard Nadworny.

With the number of deaths increasing as well, health experts explain the best care you can give to some of your loved ones is staying distant.

“These high numbers might not mean that everything is about to get dramatically worse, but it really emphasizes that we have very little room for the freedom to ignore the guidance.” Nadworny said.

Two of the deaths since Wednesday were residents at the Pleasant Ridge Manor Skilled Nursing Home in Girard. The Pennsylvania National Guard was called to begin providing assistance to the nursing home as nearly 100 residents have tested positive and several employees are in quarantine.

“It doesn’t mean that it was more alarming than others. It means the resources were available and we were able to take advantage of it.” Lyon said.

The National Guard is expected to provide resources for staff members starting next week.

Health experts are asking that as we approach the holiday season, think of new ways to gather with your family, whether its virtual or something you’re able to do socially distant.