Health officials discuss substance abuse during the holidays and pandemic

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season, people are choosing dangerous ways on how to handle their stress, often turning to drugs and alcohol.

The holidays is a time when health professionals see an uptick in substance abuse. This year, the pressures of the holiday season are compounded by the stress of the pandemic.

“We see anywhere from behavioral health and just simple depression to even abuse of alcohol increase, abuse of prescription medication or illegal substances. That’s one thing that we expect to see on a regular basis around the holidays.” said David Basnak, Operations Manager at EmergyCare.

The most abused substance is alcohol and opioids.

“The most frequent thing that we see admissions into treatment is for opioids, primarily heroin.” said Kevin Barber, Division Director for Residential Services at Gaudenzia, Inc.

Barber recovered from substance abuse himself, and now uses his position to help others. He knows that misuse of substances can result in more dangerous situations like overdoses and death.

Now that the stress of COVID-19 is added this year. Are professionals seeing an uptick in substance abuse calls?

“We’re on track with what we’ve seen in 2019, so we haven’t seen a huge spike.” Basnak said.

Although paramedics haven’t seen an increase from COVID-19, that doesn’t mean the problem doesn’t exist.

“I would also caution people to think about that. It doesn’t necessarily mean that substance abuse isn’t out there, and that there’s not an uptick of it. It just means that we aren’t seeing it, we aren’t responding to it.” Basnak said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Barber encourages getting help.

“Help is available, all levels of care whether its residential care, detox, outpatient treatment.” Barber said.

To hear Barber’s story and for more information on where to find help, you can learn more by watching Odessa Meredith’s digital exclusive.