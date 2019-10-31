Health officials offer advice for dealing with ticks

Before heading out on a hike or exploring the outdoors, you want to be sure you’re looking out for a certain insect.

The Erie County Health Department is stating that they have seen ticks in high numbers this year.

Ticks attach to leafs, grasses, or brush areas until attempting to latch onto a person.

In this area, the most common tick is a deer tick, which carries Lyme Disease.

If you are bit by a tick, health officials are offering some advice.

“You want to make sure you remove it quickly. The best way is to just use fine tip tweezers and put them as close to your skin as possible and remove it, pull it straight out. You don’t need to put any type of Vaseline or need to light a match on it, just pull it straight out with tweezers,” said Breanna Adams, Director, Environmental Health Services.

If you are bit by a tick, you can bring it to the Erie County Health Department and they will identify which type it is.