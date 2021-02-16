Health officials warn those who have preexisting conditions about the possible results from shoveling heavy snow

Some people’s reaction to all of this snow is to get out and start shoveling, but it may not be the best idea to tackle it all at once.

Health officials say for those who have preexisting conditions, shoveling heavy snow could result in heart related issues, and in some cases a heart attack.

We consulted with one Emergency Room doctor from AHN St. Vincent about the warning signs to watch out for.

Dr. Charles Feronti said to be aware of any chest pain, shortness of breath, or feeling light headed.

Dr. Feronti recommends if you are feeling any of these symptoms to stop shoveling.

“Shoveling snow is certainly a pretty heavy task. Could have heart attacks and other cardiac events,” said Dr. Charles Feronti, D.O., AHN St. Vincent.

Dr. Feronti said that he recommends for folks who have preexisting conditions to ask a younger and healthier family member or neighbor to help shovel.