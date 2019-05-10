Health professionals discuss children’s mental health

Health professionals and Erie residents were tackling the topic of children’s mental health today.

This taking place at the Second Annual Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day hosted by System of Care Erie.

the theme for this year’s event was the power of the mind-body connection, which focused on total body wellness for children.

A psychiatrist from Allegheny Health Network and a doctor from UPMC Family Medicine were the keynote speakers.

Nicole Wells, System of Care Erie, says, “Our children are experiencing more and more stress on a daily basis and it’s really important as family members and friends and community members that we are supporting them and so the best way to do that is to educate them about how we can support them. “

System of Care Erie also held an artist competition and used the winner’s design as their t-shirt logo.