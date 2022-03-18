(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Corry Area School District has earned an employee wellness distinction.

The district has been designated as a “Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.”

The Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a wellbeing improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life, a news release said.

To earn the distinction, the school district implemented best practices by issuing a wellness newsletter, educating and informing employees on health topics, providing tools and resources for wellbeing to employees including automated blood pressure cuffs in all breakrooms and holding an on-site employee wellness fair, the release said.

On March 18 the district celebrated the distinction with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Corry Area Middle-High School in Corry.

“It’s been exciting to watch the district fully embrace the Blue Zones Project not only for student wellbeing, but also for their faculty and staff. CASD has always prioritized health and wellbeing and has put into place many best practices to meet the wellbeing needs of their staff during and outside of the school day,” Blue Zones Project – Corry program manager Jennifer Eberlein said.

The news release said partnering with Blue Zones project created healthier environment to support employee wellbeing.

“The Corry Area School District strives to ensure that our staff are living their best lives. Blue Zones Project has helped our staff learn how to eat better and move more,” said Brenda Clabbatz, business manager and wellness committee member of Corry Area School District. “They have offered many opportunities for learning to cook healthier, what foods to eat for specific health issues such as diabetes, and organized walking moais for our employees. Blue Zones Project facilitated purpose workshops, helping staff identify their strengths and passions and provided many opportunities for personal development.”