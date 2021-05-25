Healthcare and county officials recognize Erie County’s spot as a Blue Zones Project approved worksite

An effort to expand health care options in Corry is being celebrated by the county today.

Outside the Erie County Courthouse, healthcare and county officials recognize the county’s spot as a Blue Zones Project approved worksite.

The county recently completed an approval process which includes highlighting a number of ways to improve and support employee well being.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that these efforts to promote health changes will benefit the entire community.

“The Blue Zones Project is really the gold standard of how we improve community health, and having the Erie County Government be now a Blue Zone certified worksite, not only helps our employees, but helps the community as a whole,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D), Erie County Executive.

In two weeks time, a meeting will take place for officials to talk about expansion.