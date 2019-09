It’s day two of the Sister City visit for two healthcare representatives from Zibo, China, and it is filled with trips to local hospitals.

Li Tao and Yang Yang started off the day with a tour of LECOM. Then, they visited Saint Vincent Hospital. They finished the day at UPMC Hamot.

This is all in an effort to see potential investment and trade between the two cities.

Tomorrow, the representatives will visit four local universities to discuss the education revolving around healthcare.