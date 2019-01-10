HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital unveils new name; Encompass Health Video

A hospital in Erie is kicking off the new year with a new name and outlook. Community leaders gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Erie.

Officials are unveiling the facility's new name, Encompass Health Rehabilitation. The CEO says the rebranding reinforces the organization's commitment to continuously improving care to patients overcoming a variety of major illnesses and injuries.

John Papalia, CEO of Encompass Health Erie, says, "I think that it's important to kind of change the name to say, 'this is our focus going forward' and we are all over the country right now and I think the change to Encompass Health is really important."

Encompass Health has a national footprint that spans 130 hospitals and 273 home health and hospice locations.