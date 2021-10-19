Hearing on Conneaut Lake Park delayed

Neighbors who are concerned about Conneaut Lake Park will be waiting a little longer for their next day in court.

A U.S. bankruptcy court judge postponed a hearing scheduled for October 19th basically telling the park’s new owner to make a better argument.

The dispute focuses on letters from eight residents claiming, among other things, that Keldon Holdings is not honoring an agreement regarding the park’s operation.

In response, an attorney for Keldon questioned whether the matter should continue, writing in part:

“The court lacks the request jurisdiction to hear the issue raised in the community letters.”

Judge Jeffery Deller countered while writing “Keldon Holdings response fails to address the factual and legal substantive defenses to the motions.”

Deller then gave Keldon Holdings seven days to file another response.

The hearing has now been scheduled for November 2nd.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists