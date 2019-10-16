Hearing regarding Swanny’s liquor license and business taking place

The liquor license of Swanny’s is now in the hands of the court.

Owner Ronald Swan Jr. represented himself this morning in a hearing that would permanently shut down his business and liquor license.

Swan testified that he has no intention of reopening the bar. Instead, he is trying to transfer the license to someone else.

Multiple residents testified about the tavern and what struggles they’ve had to deal with due to it.

