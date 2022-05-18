Erie, PA (WJET) – After a sunny start to Wednesday, clouds have quickly returned through the afternoon. Clouds will linger into the evening and overnight.

Light rain will continue to advance through the region overnight into early Thursday. Light rain early Thursday will come to end by late morning. Rainfall totals will be fairly light.

After any morning rain showers, expect a clearing sky by Thursday afternoon. The temperature and the humidity will increase Friday into Saturday, with some areas reaching into the 90s.

Feeling more like June Friday into Saturday.

The record high on Friday of 88° only dates back to last year and once again, it could be in jeopardy. Even Saturday may come to close to a record high, which is also 88° but Saturday’s record high dates all the way back to 1911. While it will remain balmy into Saturday, we’ll likely fall just short of the record high for the date. But high temperatures on Saturday will be well into the 80s once again.