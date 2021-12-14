Heating tips for saving money this winter

The Wolf Administration is offering some tips for saving money this winter when it comes to heating your home.

In a combined press conference held in Harrisburg, members of the Department of Environmental Protection and the Public Utility Commission offered some common sense suggestions for lowering your heating bills this winter.

These tips include setting back your thermostat especially when you are not at home, weather stripping windows, making sure doors seal well, close vents in unused rooms, and don’t be afraid to talk to your utilities.

“Utilities understand the assistance programs available in their communities for income qualified consumers. They can help enroll you in assistance programs, guide you toward other available resources, and discuss payment plans and other options to help consumers to move forward,” said Gladys Brown, Sutrieuille, PA PUC Chair.

Each degree you reduce the thermostat can save 3% on your winter heating bill.