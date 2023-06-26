(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A very moist air mass coupled with some support from a low pressure in the Central Great Lakes is combining to set off some occasional lines of heavy rain and downpours, along with some small hail at times.

Watch for localized flooding of roadways and some wind gusts to 30-35 mph at times.

The air, while moist, is not overly unstable, and the storms are not expected to reach severe limits this afternoon. Still, will continue to monitor.

Go to yourerie.com/weather or the Ye2go app for any statements or warnings that develop