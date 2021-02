A heavy fire on West 7th street evacuates two adults and five children from their home.

The fire took place at 4041 West 7th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

It was believed that the fire was started due to a heater in the back room of the building.

No injuries were reported from this fire. Officials are still investigating this scene as the adults and kids are also being assisted by Red Cross.