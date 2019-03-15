Local News

Heavy police response to standoff in McKean

Armed man barricaded in home

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 11:16 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 11:26 AM EDT

March 15, 2019 - A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home at 8372 Lowe Road in McKean overnight. 

There was a heavy police presence on the scene. The incident began just after midnight. Neighbors reported explosives going off, saying they thought there were gas bombs. Police say the incident ended as peacefully as possible.

