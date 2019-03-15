Heavy police response to standoff in McKean
Armed man barricaded in home
March 15, 2019 - A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home at 8372 Lowe Road in McKean overnight.
There was a heavy police presence on the scene. The incident began just after midnight. Neighbors reported explosives going off, saying they thought there were gas bombs. Police say the incident ended as peacefully as possible.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
