Heavy rains cause flooding for Summit Township neighborhood

Heavy rains cause flooding in a Summit Township neighborhood.

The flooding was seen outside of a home on Lee Road earlier Friday evening

According to the homeowner, Bernadette Kiehlmeier, the pipe which runs under Lee Road is not big enough to accommodate large amounts of water into the culvert pipe. Instead, the water overflows into her driveway.

This isn’t the first time that the property has flooded, but it’s the first time the water has come up to the garage door and into the house.

“My whole family room is flooded. I have a 75-gallon aquarium down there I’m worried sick about. I hope that doesn’t collapse on me now. My furniture, my carpet, all flooded.” Kiehlmeier said.