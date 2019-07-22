Heavy rains caused flooding in Titusville and Crawford County over the weekend

Heavy rains this weekend caused some major flooding in Titusville.

A substantial amount of rainfall overnight Friday caused some roads to close in Titusville. Although this may have caused a longer commute for some residents, others were awakened to water unlike ever before in their household.

Even though water came in quickly, first responder’s were satisfied with the outcome they had in their response efforts. Another area that suffered from rain damage is Crawford County.

“You know with everything we got and as rapidly as we got it, we were able to get there, and held out, and do the best we could. I think having no injuries kind of sums that up,” said Darin Nikolasion, driver, Titusville Fire Department.

“It was awful. It came up in our basement. It’s never done that before. He went down this morning with a pair of shorts on and it came up and got them wet,” said Dorthy and Harland Davenport, Titusville residents.

Despite those rough road conditions, all roads have reopened.