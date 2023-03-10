Large storm system will set off snow today, which will be heavy at times, through late afternoon. Snow will begin around the morning rush hour. It will tend to diminish by late afternoon. Can’t rule out some light rain at times. Travel will be difficult with this heavy weight snow, and it will be very tough to shovel and move. Caution should be used if you plan to travel today. Snow will accumulate 4-8″ Erie county, and 3-6″ elsewhere. More snow tonight in the evening for Erie, with another 2-4″ before it diminishes by midnight. Keep tuned to WJET/WFXP, and our web site www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2go app.