Heavy snow seems to be leading cause in four car accident along Route 18 and Robertson Road

Heavy snow and slippery roads may have led to a four car accident along Route 18 and Robertson Road this morning which took the life of one person.

This accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. this morning.

As of now, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has not released the identity of the person who was killed in this fatal accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are warning drivers to slow down while driving in winter conditions. State police also recommend that you give yourself extra time to reach your destination.