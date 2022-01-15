Heavy snow Sunday night into Monday

Erie, PA (WJET) – With cold air in place, the stage is set for an impactful winter storm, with several inches of snow across the area. Sunday will be the calm before the storm, with a good deal of sunshine through the 1st half of the day. Clouds will increase in the late afternoon, as a large winter storm approaches from the Carolinas. The storm will move into central Pennsylvania, with area-wide snowfall moving from south to north by Sunday evening.

Winter storm timing.

The snow will become steady overnight. The heaviest snow will likely be falling between 10 PM Sunday and 6 AM Monday. Area-wide snow transitions to lake effect snow and snow showers through Monday afternoon, as the storm lifts into Eastern NY and Canada. There will be several inches of additional snow accumulation, especially in sustained areas of lake effect snow. Extensive blowing and drifting snow is also likely, as the wind increases from north and west by late Monday.

Here’s a look at our forecast snow totals from Sunday night through Monday night.

Expected snow through Monday night.

Travel will become very difficult Monday. Visibility will be reduced with blowing and drifting snow. Give yourself plenty of extra time if you need to travel Monday. As a result of the expected storm, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entire area from Sunday night through Monday night.