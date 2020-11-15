Heavy winds cause damage to local fire department

Heavy winds across the region caused damage across a wide swath including a fire department that took a major hit.

We went live from Peach Street with more on the Fire Department and their reaction.

High winds continue along Peach Street all throughout Erie and neighboring counties.

This comes as the Wattsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s roof collapsed earlier today.

We spoke to the Wattsburg fire chief and he told us that the roof collapsed around 3:00 this afternoon.

It’s a brand new roof that suffered extensive damage from high winds also causing shingles to fly off the fire department.

The fire department installed this roof last Summer.

Chief Norm Martin told us that about 60 people are also helping with the damage along with Kuhl Hose in Green Township as well as the Union City Fire Department.

Across the street, the Wattsburg Social House was also damaged from the high winds. A barn collapsed and shattered on the back of the social house.

It’s unclear the extent of the damage right now, here is what Chief Martin had to say.

“Apparently when the winds and the rain went through it, it ripped the complete roof right off our station at about 3:15 today. So you can see the damage it’s pretty extensive,” said Chief Norm Martin from the Wattsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The high winds also caused cables and lines to fall from the telecommunications tower leaving them with no communication currently.

