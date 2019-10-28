Heavy winds mixed with rain Saturday night resulted in some fallen branches and high water at Presque Isle State Park

Heavy winds were a rude awakening for some Sunday morning. Denise Chulak did not enjoy the commute to her party at Presque Isle State Park. “I don’t like the wind and it’s cold,” she said.

Chulak said she had to drive carefully. “Well I saw the damage coming in here I had to bob and weave on the road to come in,” said Chulak.

Some were not too worried. Peter Bailey was ready for a bicycle ride around the Peninsula. “This is not unusual it’s just a little bit windy it’s not raining so it’s perfect mother changes the course every so often.

Parking lots in Presque Isle were also left slightly flooded after the rain.