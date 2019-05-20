Helen Allen has dedicated 30 years to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department

Helen Allen has lived in Springboro for 46 years. She has love for her town. So much love, she’s dedicated 30 years to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department. Out of the 376 calls last year the department only missed one.

“I answer 99 percents of the calls and make sure I have full time staffing,” said Allen. She’s built a strong relationship at the Fire Department some even call her the backbone of the group.

Edward Laird has been a volunteer Fireman for 38 years. “Thank god we have her actually,” said Laird. Everyone helps everyone just like a family.

If you are interested in being a volunteer. You can contact the Fire Department at the number below.

814-587-3514