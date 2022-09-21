As the temperatures begin to drop, one local business is looking to keep the less fortunate warm.

Help at Home on Peach Street is accepting donations of new or gently-used blankets. People can drop them off at the Help at Home office located on 1213 Peach Street, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The donations will be given to the Upper Room of Erie, which will be handed out to those in need this fall and winter.

“We wanted to get involved in the community and with winter coming, the cold Erie weather, we know that it can be challenging for people that are experiencing homelessness or maybe lack of funds to pay for the heat essentials,” said Brady Hymes, Help at Home.

The drive runs through Oct. 7.