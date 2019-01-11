Help Disney donate a million books to kids by participating in #MagicOfStorytelling challenge Video

Here at JET 24, we know the importance of storytelling and are pleased to announce the 2019 Magic of Storytelling program.

With a partnership between ABC, Disney, and JET, we are partnering up with 'First Book' to create a new 'Shelfie' challenge.

What you do, is you take a picture with your favorite book in front of a bookshelf and post it on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStorytelling and Disney will donate up to a million new books to First Book.

Now, according to local librarians, studies show that having books around your house better prepare your child for the academic world.

Librarian Libby Martin tells us, "there is a really big gap between children that have books in their home and kids who don't; in terms of school readiness and literacy."

The Magic of Storytelling challenge starts today and will run though March 31st.