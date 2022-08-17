Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse.

Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents.

Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their trash since Raccoon Refuse closed its doors.

Residents in Linesville are receiving help from borough officials since Raccoon Refuse closed its doors on Monday Aug. 15.

The officials are removing the garbage of residents and disposing of it properly.

“It’s been difficult, but we’ve had both of the public works employees as well as the secretary’s driving the truck so it’s gone pretty well,” said Kevin McGrath, Linesville Borough Council President.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said that if there’s anything his administration can do to help they’re more than willing to.

McGrath said that all of Linesville has been impacted along with people in Pine, Summit, and Conneaut Townships.

As the trash removal continues on various streets in Linesville, residents are asked to remain patient.

“Do not set any large items out. Anything that you do set out that has to be in a bag rather it’s on the ground or in a can. No loose items will be picked up,” said Kevin McGrath, Linesville Borough Council President.

Help could also be seen from Erie County in surrounding municipalities as the Davis administration is making plans to assist in trash removal.

“We have a direct responsibility with our other county commissioners in Crawford County, Warren County, and so forth. We’re working together to find a solution to make sure our residents aren’t adversely impacted,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

The office manager of Linesville Borough said that she hopes normalcy will return in a couple of weeks.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of bids in for a new company and this will just be short-term, a couple weeks, and we can get somebody in quickly,” said Amanda Harper, Officer Manager for Linesville Borough.

“Any kind of Segway’s ways they need for communication we’ve worked with private businesses, worked directly with municipalities, work with the citizen outreach in terms of just solving the issue,” said Davis.

The council president of Linesville wants to remind residents again that their garbage must be in bags for removal.