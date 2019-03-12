Help out sick kids while feeding your pancake craving at IHOP Video

Calling all pancake lovers, today is free pancake day at IHOP restaurants nationwide.

The International House of Pancakes is offering a free short stack to help local children and families battling life-threatening illnesses. IHOP will be taking donations throughout the day and that money raised will go towards helping local Erie families with sick children.

Donations will be taken and free pancakes will be served from 7am until 7pm. With select locations serving free pancakes until 10pm.

In Erie, there is an IHOP restaurant on Peach Street and 12th Street.