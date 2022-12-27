The wicked winter weather has put a damper on the Salvation Army’s red kettle donation drive.

The local chapter of the Salvation Army has still not met its red kettle donation goal of $125,000. Right now they have raised $102,000 and hoping to reach their goal before the new year.

However, the weather the past two days has undercut their donations.

“Normally the last two days are two of the best days. We were not out at all on Friday, and Saturday, I think I had six locations open. It was just a matter of those were ones that we could get indoors,” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army uses its red kettle donation money to buy Christmas toys and food, their food pantries and vouchers for families.

They also help families reach a level of self-sufficiency with their Pathway of Hope programs.