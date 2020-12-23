Helpful advice to keep you and your family safe from any potential fire danger this holiday

Many people are using space heaters and their fireplaces these days as the temperatures drop.

Here is some helpful advice to keep you and your family safe from any potential danger.

From space heaters to fire places to even furnaces and Christmas trees, if not used the right way they could potentially burn down your entire house.

Erie Fire Department Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart said one good thing to remember is three feet of clearance.

“Three feet of clearance around your hot water tank, three feet of clearance when you are cooking, a kid free zone of three feet, that will give you enough room in case something does happen,” said Darren Hart, Erie Chief Fire Inspector.

This includes space heaters or anything that burns fossil fuels like furnaces.

“We definitely have a fair share of space heater fires yes. People just kind of lose track of where they are in the room. They move things around. The next thing you know something is a little too close and it’s very easy for it to catch fire,” said Hart.

Also be careful of using electrical cords.

“People tend to use electrical cords to run appliances, things like that you should never do. All appliances should be plugged directly into the wall as far as the cheap extension cord that people use. It’s just a matter of time before those could ware out and cause a problem,” said Hart.

Hart also said that cleaning your chimney can prevent a major fire. One chimney sweep company we talked to said they are very busy this time of year.

“Every year you should get them cleaned. There is also a lot of creosote that could build up in there. A lot of people burn things that they are not supposed to that can get stuck in there and build up and you could eventually have a chimney fire if you don’t take care of it regularly,” said Maria Brooks, Manager of Glowing Embers Fireplace Gallery.

Hart also said that Christmas trees can be a fire hazard. According to Hart, a dry Christmas tree can catch fire very quickly so make sure to water it often.