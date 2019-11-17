“Her” expo taking place at Bayfront Convention Center

It’s a weekend that is all about “Her.” as the Woman’s Expo is back this year with a new name at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The expo was formally known as the “For Women Only Expo” but now the event is also open to men.

The two-day event had more than 100 vendors and featured cooking demonstrations, clothing and makeup clinics for women to take part in. Women had the opportunity to relax and take a day for themselves or even take part in some early holiday shopping.

” A lot of people look forward to this every year, you’re bringing you and your mom or you and your grandma. You see three to four generations come and look forward to it every year it’s just a really fun event.” said Whitney Rambaldo, sales and marketing at Erie Promotions.

The event also gives local businesses the opportunity to connect firsthand with the community