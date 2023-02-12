Brides planning weddings for 2023 and 2024 gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center Sunday afternoon for a bridal show.

Brides and their bridesmaids were able to shop, solicit and talk to vendors about the latest trends in the wedding world and look for what will make their special day even more magical.

One organizer shared attendance for the event, as well as the trends he’s been seeing.

“We had the bridal show wrap up at 3 pm today. We had roughly 700 brides and bridesmaids go through the doors,” said David Hugar, Vice President of Sales for I Heart Erie.

“The newest trends I’ve noticed in the last 10 years of doing this is going from churches to barns, to someone’s backyard.”

Each bride-to-be was able to bring up to four guests with them to the expo.