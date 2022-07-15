All the family-friendly fun returns to Waterford Heritage Days, including the great food, vendors, and even horse rides.

“I like the people, I like the fact that I get to see my friends. Everyone is here and every year I see everyone I know pretty much,” said Mary Gertz, Erie resident.

There are some new art additions at the Heritage Days event. One is the “Palettes of Waterford Auction.” It is a summer-long art tour where palettes are painted by local artists and displayed in front of a number of businesses throughout Waterford.

“They are all around town, all the way from Humes to all through town. It’s a huge painters palette, local artists have painted them. They have a letter on them and you go around and you fill in all the letters. Then, you try to solve the magical sentence,” said Judy Nelson, Waterford Heritage Days.

You then take it to the library for a chance to win a prize. There is a clue on each palette that you will need to unscramble.

“You put your name on it and it’s an entry. Now, there is some beautiful art here and we have an auction on September 17 and we will be drawing from those entries,” said Peggy Lehr, Palettes of Waterford Committee.

The auction will be held at the downtown gazebo.

Waterford Heritage Days runs until Sunday. For more information, click here,