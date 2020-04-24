Heritage Ministries announces new interim CEO

The Heritage Ministries Board of Directors announced today that the board has named Lisa Haglund as the interim CEO for Heritage Ministries and its affiliates.

Haglund will replace previous CEO, David Smeltzer.

“Each employee at Heritage plays an important role every day, but especially as we face the recent events unfolding surrounding COVID-19. I am both honored and blessed to have been chosen by the board to lead our organization as we move forward. We have a strong group of team members who work tirelessly to serve seniors and promote the Heritage mission of Hope, Dignity, and Purposeful Living, and I commit to supporting and honoring our employees and residents across communities each day,” said Lisa Haglund.

“As a not-for-profit, Heritage strives to balance the need for improved financial strategies and the value each employees adds. We understand that any change can be difficult. We ask for your assistance and cooperation during this time of transition. It is critical that we work together to ensure that those we serve continue to receive the same high quality care and service to which they have become accustomed” the Heritage Board of Directors shared.

They continued,“It is this combination of business acumen, integrity, and Christian values that made Lisa the obvious selection as we take next steps in an exciting future for Heritage.”