Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Swimming is restricted on Beach 3 at Presque Isle State Park due to high E. coli levels.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reported Tuesday that Beach 3 has tested above the levels established by the Erie County Department of Health.

When a beach is posted under restricted swimming, park visitors are not allowed to enter the water until the E. coli count is less than 1000 CFU per 100 mL of water, according to Erie County Department of Health protocol.

Beach areas posted under restricted swimming are still open to the public for sunbathing, recreational activities and foot traffic. Park goers can still swim at the other guarded beaches at Presque Isle.

Lake Erie is a natural body of water and is susceptible to contamination by E. coli and other pathogens. Visit the CDC’s information page on swimming-related illnesses to learn more on E. coli.

At the same time, there are currently 11 areas around Presque Isle State Park and downtown Erie that are closed for dog swimming due to Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB).

Visit Erie County’s Beach Water Testing Results page for a look at current restrictions and advisories.