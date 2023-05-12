The high-flying fun continues in Meadville for the Aviation Legends.

The event is focused on the importance of minorities and women in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

Folks saw some of those World War II planes return to the skies Friday night as Aviation Legends with North Coast Flight School at Port Meadville Airport continued.

It brings chapters of American history that are often left out of our schools’ textbooks, to real life. This focused on the importance of minorities and women in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

Some of those historic planes are taking to the skies and folks are enjoying taking a ride or just watching them hit the skies.

“They just love the planes and it’s a really cool experience,” said Nadine Cleypool, who was enjoying event with her family.

She said it’s a great way to teach the kids.

“Because one of our grandsons, he is thinking the plane is broke compared too because of the propellor and we told him that was the way it was made back then, this is a good experience for him,” Cleypool went on to say.

Carolyn Hayes with North Coast Flight School has a whole display of WW II posters.

She hopes their messages teach younger generations important lessons.

“Since I started researching these posters, I have been getting more involved with World War II and it’s nice to be able to talk to people about what happened back then because most of them don’t even know what World War II is, let alone what happened. So, it’s interesting to see the expressions, especially on little children’s faces,” Hayes said.

Aviation Legends with North Coast Flight School runs through May 14 and its free to the public.