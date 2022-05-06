For the past 40 years, interest rates have been at all-time lows and now they are increasing.

Overnight, the Federal Reserve increased by .5%.

The question is will that .5% interest rate increase affect us?

“This is just part of the process. Whether it’s resetting the stock market to different levels, but it does cause a lot of volatility. Think about this… if the market goes down further, you start seeing your 401K balances go down and the interest rates going to go up. Are you going to want to spend or are you going to want to save?” said Jim Keller, CFO at Roland Financial.

Keller said if the inflation increase further, there will be less money to spend in your pockets.

“Well, if those prices keep going up, you’re going to have lesser discretionary dollars to spend on other things, so it’s really is a tax on everybody,” Keller said.

Even with the interest rate going up, the biggest concern in the housing market locally is the lack of inventory.

“You have a lot of people looking, they’re not so worried about the interest rate because they know that if it would go down, they could refinance. It does hurt their buying power a bit when it goes up to five and a half,” said Marsha Marsh, Owner of Marsha Marsh Real Estate Services.

In the housing market, the interest rate affects the monthly mortgage payments for buyers.

“The selling side will say ‘Oh, my neighbor got 20-30,000 over, so why can’t I?’ Well, because your interest rate is going to hurt those people that are looking that may be pushed up to a higher price point. Now, they have to go back down because they see what their monthly payment will be,” Marsh said.

Jim Keller will Roland Financial said he hopes the inflation numbers will come down and the stock market will stabilize.