A recent study shows microplastics are contamination all of Erie’s waterways and can have a negative impact on the environment.

The report shows two of the cleanest creeks in the region are contaminated with high levels of microplastics and that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County.

After collecting data from 50 local creeks, researchers found microplastics in some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They found microplastics in both Crooked Creek in Fairview and 12 Mile Creek in North East.

The executive director of PennEnvironmental Research and Policy Center said two years ago, a similar report was released. He said they found microplastics in the region’s most iconic waterways.

“We tested Lake Erie, three rivers and that study found microplastic pollution in all the waterways we tested. We wanted to see, ‘would we get better results if we tested those streams and considered the cleanest? Sadly we found the same results. Microplastics are common unfortunately in all of our waterways,” said David Masur, executive director, PennEnvironmental Research and Policy Center.

After years of research on the harmful effects of microplastics, one expert said now is the time to make changes.

“The data we’re getting out right now shows fairly low levels of contamination, so now is the time to really face this and regulate it so that we can be making changes for future generations,” said Dr. Sam Mason, Penn State Behrend professor.

Dr. Mason is a nationally-recognized researcher of freshwater plastic pollution. She and other experts said there are changes you can make to address the problem.

“Certainly trying to buy products that have less plastic in them. When you’re at the grocery store, try to bring your own bag versus using the plastic bag or use paper instead of plastic,” added Masur.