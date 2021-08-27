It’s the return of Friday night lights.

High school football returns to the gridiron after a year and a half of setbacks and uncertainty.

We spoke with fans that are excited to be back in the stands.

Tonight we went to Wattsburg for the game at Seneca High School. We also checked out the game in Harborcreek.

Folks told us that it was good to be back.

Before the first kickoff of the 2021 high school football season started, there were long lines of people waiting to get tickets for the games at Seneca and Harborcreek High Schools.

One Iroquois High School alum said it meant a lot to see her old classmates on the field and in the stands.

“It actually makes me feel really good now that we can come out here and not wear masks and see each other play again real sports with an audience,” said Rayne Miner, Iroquois High School Alumni.

Over at Seneca High School, one alumni said that she is thrilled everything seems to be getting back to normal.

“I kind of like it. I’m kind of glad that we are all going to get back to do some stuff like this,” said Hanna Burns, Seneca High School Alumni.

Another Seneca football fan said that it’s great for everyone to come out and support the players and the band members.

“It’s school spirit and Friday night lights is a great thing so football is back and we are ready to play,” said Tara Pound, Wattsburg Resident.

Another football fan played football in high school and has one son on the team as well as one in the band.

“It’s nice seeing cause the band does just as much as the football team like any other athlete. They’re in the sun all day. It’s actually really nice to be back to normal somewhat,” said Aaron Hoover, Wattsburg Resident/

Also at football games, concession stands are back open. Folks working there told us it is great because it is another way to raise money for the school’s programs.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists