High school graduate starts smoothie food truck

One 18-year-old entrepreneur started his own smoothie food truck business.

Matthew Loza, an 18-year-old who just graduated high school, created his business called Smoothie Sensation from an idea he had in one of his classes.

He was inspired by a story of a man who started a coffee business from his basement.

“I’m an athlete,” Loza said. “I’m a hockey player, [and] I really enjoy health and wanted to bring something to Erie where I can incorporate my passion and really just help the community and help it grow.”

Loza said he’s happy to be a part of the farmer’s market events in Perry Square. He hopes to grow his business to become a vendor at other events as well.

