High School Graduation Taken to New Heights

Seniors from a New York high school took their graduation to new heights.

Clymer Central School held their graduation ceremony at Peek’N Peak Friday night.

Each of the 29 graduates took a chairlift to the top of the hill where they each received their diploma.

Tonight’s ceremony served as a culmination for their hard work, especially when their senior year was disrupted.

“They didn’t get to go to their proms, they didn’t get to do all these things,” said New York State Senator George Borrello.

“So at least this is the opportunity for them to still be together while socially distancing and be able to celebrate with their families this amazing achievement.”

Family members were able to watch their graduates from their cars in the parking lot.