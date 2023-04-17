Local teenagers got to experience real life, up close and personal road safety training.

Monday morning, PennDOT and other area agencies put on a teen driver competition for Erie County high school students.

The competition challenged teen drivers to test their knowledge and driving skills. The course included a slow-drive obstacle course and a pre-trip vehicle assessment.

Semi truck safety awareness was also on the course.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It gives the students the opportunity to learn how to drive around trucks, be safe around trucks. What better way to start it out as when they first get their drivers license,” said Dale Knox, Vorzik Transport.

To be part of the competition, the teen drivers needed to have one year of safe driving under their belt, with no citations or accidents on their record.