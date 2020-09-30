High school students are getting the chance to learn about different forms of government.

Erie Together, Gannon University and Senator Toomey’s Office have joined together to host the 5th annual Youth Civic Engagement Symposium, but unlike years past this one is being held online.

According to event organizers, typically they bring 150 students together to hear from the government officials, but this year they will be able to reach hundreds of more students.

“These speakers, these community leaders that we have engaged in this are off the charts in terms of giving their time, sharing their background, sharing their expertise. What students do you know on a regular basis get to interact with these kinds individuals and learn about how government works and the kind of jobs that are available in government. So, it’s really an incredible experience,” said Mary Bula, Director of Erie Together.

The students took part in a live zoom with federal, state, county and city government officials.