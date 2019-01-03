High school students learn about surgical robots at Saint Vincent

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A group of students get an inside look at the robots of an operating room.

Saint Vincent Hospital presenting two of their surgical robots to area high school students tonight. The robots known as the Mako robot and Da Vinci robot are used as a faster way to operate and a faster recovery time for the patient. Organizers say this opportunity allows students who show an interest in medicine a chance to interact with the equipment and doctors.

"Whether they choose to go into medicine or not, they are at least going to be educated about what's out there and find out that medicine is applicable to these young kids and to come here and learn about it and they talk one on one with people. Sometimes that's all it takes,"said Dr Patrick Recio, section chief of colorectal surgery at Saint Vincent.

Recio says he went to this program himself as a kid and that it's never too early to think about what you want to do in the future.



