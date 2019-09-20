







More than 180 high school students from 11 different schools joined together to learn about the government.

Each of the students participated in the Fourth Annual Youth Civic Engagement Symposium.

For the event, kids traveled to Erie City Hall, Erie County Courthouse, and the Federal Court House.

During each of the visits, students had a chance to learn and engage with all sorts of government workers.

This program seeks to give students a deeper knowledge on the different levels of jobs hosted by the government.

“Decisions that are made, taxes that they pay, budgets that are spent on providing them with roads, buildings, police, fire, government, IRS, and social security; they have to understand how that all plays in their life, how it effects them, and how to engage in those processes,” said Sheila Sterrett, Northwest Regional Manager, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey’s office came together with Gannon University and Erie to host the event.