High speed accident causes vehicle to roll over on Wabtec property

A high speed accident here in Erie caused a vehicle to break through a fence on the Wabtec property just before the vehicle rolled over.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 5th at the intersection of East 12th Street and Franklin Avenue.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling on East 12th at approximately 100 miles per hour when the driver failed to stop at the intersection.

The vehicle crashed through the barrier, went over the tracks on the Wabtec property and ended up on it’s roof.

Reports from the scene claim that the driver was able to get out of the car on his own.

Police are still continuing to investigate the accident.