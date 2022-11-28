A high-speed interstate chase ends with a crash in a Millcreek church parking lot.

This is the result of that crash early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of Zimmerly Road in Millcreek. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident began when they tried to stop a car for speeding on Interstate 79.

The car didn’t stop and troopers reported the pursuit reached speeds of more than 120 mph before the car exited at Interchange Road. Police said the car was doing more than 100 mph when the driver lost control on a curve on Zimmerly Road.

The vehicle hit a telephone pole and gas meter before flipping over. A passenger went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State police said charges against the 19-year-old Erie man who was driving will include aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.