HIGH SPEED CHASE IN TITUSVILLE

Titusville police attempted to stop a Ford Expedition shortly after 12am this morning. According to police, they attempted to perform a traffic stop, when the vehicle took off southbound on Route 8. The police continued the chase into Rouseville in Venango Township. Police had to deploy spike strips to get the vehicle to stop.

A 14 year old female was charged with felony, fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving without a license. Police are still investigating.